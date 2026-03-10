Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    GFZ: Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Tyrrhenian Sea near Italian coast

    • 10 March, 2026
    • 08:55
    An earthquake ​of magnitude ‌6.1 struck the ​Tyrrhenian ​Sea off the ⁠west coast ​of ​Italy on Tuesday, the German ​Research ​Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) ‌said, Report informs via Reuters.

    The ⁠quake was at a ​depth ​of ⁠377 km (234 ​miles), ​GFZ ⁠said.

    İtaliya sahillərində güclü zəlzələ baş verib
    У берегов Италии произошло мощное землетрясение

