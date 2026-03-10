GFZ: Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Tyrrhenian Sea near Italian coast
- 10 March, 2026
- 08:55
An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck the Tyrrhenian Sea off the west coast of Italy on Tuesday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said, Report informs via Reuters.
The quake was at a depth of 377 km (234 miles), GFZ said.
