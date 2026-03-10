GFZ: Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Tyrrhenian Sea near Italian coast

An earthquake ​of magnitude ‌6.1 struck the ​Tyrrhenian ​Sea off the ⁠west coast ​of ​Italy on Tuesday, the German ​Research ​Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) ‌said, Report informs via Reuters.

The ⁠quake was at a ​depth ​of ⁠377 km (234 ​miles), ​GFZ ⁠said.