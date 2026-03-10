Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Netherlands sends frigate to Mediterranean on protective mission

    Other countries
    • 10 March, 2026
    • 08:48
    Netherlands sends frigate to Mediterranean on protective mission

    The Dutch government said it would send a frigate to the Mediterranean at France's request to help protect Cyprus and other allies and secure maritime traffic imperiled by the escalating crisis in the Middle East, Report informs via Reuters.

    The government ​said last week that ‌France ⁠had asked it to provide an air defense and ​command frigate ​to ⁠support the Charles de ​Gaulle aircraft carrier ​that ⁠President Emmanuel Macron said would be ⁠sent ​to the ​Mediterranean.

    Netherlands escalation in Middle East Cyprus
    Niderland Aralıq dənizinə freqat göndərir
    Нидерланды направляют фрегат в Средиземное море с оборонительной миссией

    Latest News

    10:05

    Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $103

    Energy
    09:51

    Azerbaijan sends nearly 30 tons of humanitarian aid to Iran

    Domestic policy
    09:50

    Australia to send aircraft, air-to-air missiles to Gulf to ‘protect and defend' civilians, PM says

    Other countries
    09:47

    Vietnam urges people to work from home to save fuel amid supply disruptions

    Other countries
    09:46

    CBA currency exchange rates (10.03.2026)

    Finance
    09:37

    Iran vows to use missiles with warheads over one ton

    Other countries
    09:30

    UAE air defenses intercepting missile, drone threats

    Other countries
    09:26
    Photo

    Azerbaijan sends humanitarian aid to Iran on president's instructions

    Foreign policy
    09:24

    Five Iranian female footballers granted Australian visas after anthem protest

    Other countries
    All News Feed