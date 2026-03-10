Netherlands sends frigate to Mediterranean on protective mission

The Dutch government said it would send a frigate to the Mediterranean at France's request to help protect Cyprus and other allies and secure maritime traffic imperiled by the escalating crisis in the Middle East, Report informs via Reuters.

The government ​said last week that ‌France ⁠had asked it to provide an air defense and ​command frigate ​to ⁠support the Charles de ​Gaulle aircraft carrier ​that ⁠President Emmanuel Macron said would be ⁠sent ​to the ​Mediterranean.