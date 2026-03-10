Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (10.03.2026)
Finance
- 10 March, 2026
- 08:59
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
94.23
|
1.54
|
33.38
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
90.34
|
- 0.56
|
32.92
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
5,170.90
|
12.20
|
829.80
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
47,740.80
|
239.25
|
- 322.49
|
S&P 500
|
6,795.99
|
55.97
|
- 49.51
|
Nasdaq
|
22,695.95
|
308.27
|
- 546.04
|
Nikkei
|
53,942.45
|
- 1,678.39
|
3,602.97
|
Dax
|
23,409.37
|
- 181.66
|
- 1,081.04
|
FTSE 100
|
10,249.52
|
- 35.23
|
318.14
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
7,915.36
|
- 78.13
|
-234.14
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,096.02
|
- 28.17
|
127.18
|
Bist 100
|
12,702.00
|
- 90.81
|
1,440.48
|
RTS
|
1,149.71
|
13.76
|
35.58
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1610
|
-0.0008
|
- 0.0135
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3418
|
0.0005
|
- 0.0055
|
JPY/USD
|
157.8500
|
0.0700
|
1.4000
|
RUB/USD
|
78.4114
|
- 0.3713
|
- 0.3386
|
TRY/USD
|
44.0748
|
- 0.0017
|
1.1186
|
CNY/USD
|
6.8867
|
- 0.0177
|
- 0.1023
Latest News
10:05
Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $103Energy
09:51
Azerbaijan sends nearly 30 tons of humanitarian aid to IranDomestic policy
09:50
Australia to send aircraft, air-to-air missiles to Gulf to ‘protect and defend' civilians, PM saysOther countries
09:47
Vietnam urges people to work from home to save fuel amid supply disruptionsOther countries
09:46
CBA currency exchange rates (10.03.2026)Finance
09:37
Iran vows to use missiles with warheads over one tonOther countries
09:30
UAE air defenses intercepting missile, drone threatsOther countries
09:26
Photo
Azerbaijan sends humanitarian aid to Iran on president's instructionsForeign policy
09:24