    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (10.03.2026)

    Finance
    • 10 March, 2026
    • 08:59
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (10.03.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    94.23

    1.54

    33.38

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    90.34

    - 0.56

    32.92

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    5,170.90

    12.20

    829.80

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    47,740.80

    239.25

    - 322.49

    S&P 500

    6,795.99

    55.97

    - 49.51

    Nasdaq

    22,695.95

    308.27

    - 546.04

    Nikkei

    53,942.45

    - 1,678.39

    3,602.97

    Dax

    23,409.37

    - 181.66

    - 1,081.04

    FTSE 100

    10,249.52

    - 35.23

    318.14

    CAC 40 INDEX

    7,915.36

    - 78.13

    -234.14

    Shanghai Composite

    4,096.02

    - 28.17

    127.18

    Bist 100

    12,702.00

    - 90.81

    1,440.48

    RTS

    1,149.71

    13.76

    35.58

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1610

    -0.0008

    - 0.0135

    USD/GBP

    1.3418

    0.0005

    - 0.0055

    JPY/USD

    157.8500

    0.0700

    1.4000

    RUB/USD

    78.4114

    - 0.3713

    - 0.3386

    TRY/USD

    44.0748

    - 0.0017

    1.1186

    CNY/USD

    6.8867

    - 0.0177

    - 0.1023
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (10.03.2026)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (10.03.2026)

