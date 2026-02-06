Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Azerbaijan, Netherlands discuss development of bilateral cooperation

    Foreign policy
    • 06 February, 2026
    • 10:15
    The head of the Europe Department of Azerbaijan"s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mammad Talibov, and the Netherlands" Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Marianne de Jong, discussed the development of bilateral cooperation, according to Report.

    "The discussions focused on the further development of bilateral relations between the Netherlands and Azerbaijan," the Embassy of the Netherlands in Azerbaijan said in a post on Facebook.

    Azərbaycan və Niderland ikitərəfli əməkdaşlığın inkişafını müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан и Нидерланды обсудили развитие двустороннего сотрудничества

