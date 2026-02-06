Azerbaijan, Netherlands discuss development of bilateral cooperation
Foreign policy
- 06 February, 2026
- 10:15
The head of the Europe Department of Azerbaijan"s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mammad Talibov, and the Netherlands" Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Marianne de Jong, discussed the development of bilateral cooperation, according to Report.
"The discussions focused on the further development of bilateral relations between the Netherlands and Azerbaijan," the Embassy of the Netherlands in Azerbaijan said in a post on Facebook.
Latest News
10:15
Azerbaijan, Netherlands discuss development of bilateral cooperationForeign policy
10:00
Three years pass since devastating earthquakes in TürkiyeRegion
09:53
US Vice President JD Vance to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan on Feb. 9–10Region
09:52
Azeri Light crude drops to $69.77 per barrelEnergy
09:36
CBA currency exchange rates (06.02.2026)Finance
09:25
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (06.02.2026)Finance
09:15
Trump offers NY tunnel funding if Penn Station, Dulles Airport bear his nameOther countries
08:50
EBRD allocates over 80M euros for projects in Azerbaijan in 2025Finance
08:38