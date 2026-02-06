Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    NGU and UNEC sign cooperation memorandum

    Education and science
    • 06 February, 2026
    • 11:42
    NGU and UNEC sign cooperation memorandum

    A memorandum of cooperation has been signed between Nakhchivan State University (NGU) and the Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC), expanding academic and scientific collaboration between the two educational establishments.

    According to Report, the document provides for the integration of the electronic libraries of NGU and UNEC, as well as the implementation of joint scientific research projects.

    The signing ceremony took place during a meeting between delegations of NGU and UNEC. As part of the visit, representatives of UNEC familiarized themselves with the campus of Nakhchivan State University.

    At the event, held at the Faculty of Arts of NGU, speeches were delivered by NGU Rector Elbrus Isayev and UNEC Rector Adalat Muradov. They highlighted the importance of inter-university cooperation and the role of academic partnerships in advancing education and research.

    The meeting also featured speeches by the Vice-Rector of the Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University, Professor Mahira Nagigizi, and full member of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan, Academician Mukhtar Imanov.

    The event concluded with a mutual exchange of gifts and a commemorative photograph, marking a new stage in cooperation between the two universities.

    Photo
    Photo
