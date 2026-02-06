Rashad Nabiyev discusses support mechanisms with startups
ICT
- 06 February, 2026
- 10:46
Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev met with startup representatives in the country to discuss state support mechanisms.
"We held a meeting with startup representatives. During the meeting, we discussed the current state of the startup ecosystem in our country and its development prospects," the minister wrote on X.
Nabiyev added that proposals to promote innovative initiatives were also reviewed during the meeting, and an exchange of views was held on the support mechanisms the state can provide in this process.
