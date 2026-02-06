Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    US Vice President JD Vance to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan on Feb. 9–10

    Region
    • 06 February, 2026
    • 09:53
    US Vice President JD Vance to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan on Feb. 9–10

    US Vice President JD Vance will visit Armenia on February 9 and Azerbaijan the following day, according to the US Embassy in Armenia, Report informs via Armenian media outlets.

    It was noted that a US delegation has already arrived in Armenia to prepare for the Vice President's trip and will remain there for two weeks.

    Earlier, it was reported that the US Vice President would travel to Azerbaijan and Armenia following the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

    JD Vance visit Armenia Azerbaijan
    KİV: Vens fevralın 9-10-da Ermənistan və Azərbaycana səfər edəcək
    СМИ: Вэнс посетит Армению 9 февраля

    Latest News

    10:15

    Azerbaijan, Netherlands discuss development of bilateral cooperation

    Foreign policy
    10:00

    Three years pass since devastating earthquakes in Türkiye

    Region
    09:53

    US Vice President JD Vance to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan on Feb. 9–10

    Region
    09:52

    Azeri Light crude drops to $69.77 per barrel

    Energy
    09:36

    CBA currency exchange rates (06.02.2026)

    Finance
    09:25

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (06.02.2026)

    Finance
    09:15

    Trump offers NY tunnel funding if Penn Station, Dulles Airport bear his name

    Other countries
    08:50

    EBRD allocates over 80M euros for projects in Azerbaijan in 2025

    Finance
    08:38

    Italy to host opening ceremony for Milano Cortina Winter Olympics

    Sports
    All News Feed