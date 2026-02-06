US Vice President JD Vance to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan on Feb. 9–10
Region
- 06 February, 2026
- 09:53
US Vice President JD Vance will visit Armenia on February 9 and Azerbaijan the following day, according to the US Embassy in Armenia, Report informs via Armenian media outlets.
It was noted that a US delegation has already arrived in Armenia to prepare for the Vice President's trip and will remain there for two weeks.
Earlier, it was reported that the US Vice President would travel to Azerbaijan and Armenia following the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.
