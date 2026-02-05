Baku Military Court issues sentences to seven more Armenian citizens

At the Baku Military Court, judges have delivered the verdicts in the trial of Armenian citizens accused of committing war crimes against Azerbaijan.

According to Report, Melikset Pashayan was sentenced to 19 years in prison, Garik Martirosyan to 18 years, David Allahverdyan to 16 years, Levon Balayan to 16 years, Vasily Beglaryan to 15 years, Gurgen Stepanyan to 15 years, and Erik Ghazaryan to 15 years of imprisonment.