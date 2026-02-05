Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Baku Military Court issues sentences to seven more Armenian citizens

    Domestic policy
    • 05 February, 2026
    • 16:21
    Baku Military Court issues sentences to seven more Armenian citizens

    At the Baku Military Court, judges have delivered the verdicts in the trial of Armenian citizens accused of committing war crimes against Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, Melikset Pashayan was sentenced to 19 years in prison, Garik Martirosyan to 18 years, David Allahverdyan to 16 years, Levon Balayan to 16 years, Vasily Beglaryan to 15 years, Gurgen Stepanyan to 15 years, and Erik Ghazaryan to 15 years of imprisonment.

    Baku Military Court sentence
    Məhkəmədə daha 7 Ermənistan vətəndaşına hökm oxunub
    Бакинский военный суд огласил приговор еще 7 гражданам Армении

    Latest News

    17:31

    Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan's support for reconstruction and development efforts of brotherly country is vivid manifestation of our friendly relations

    Foreign policy
    17:15
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev concludes visit to United Arab Emirates

    Foreign policy
    17:13

    President: Azerbaijan–Türkiye unshakable brotherhood revealed its true essence at a difficult moment

    Foreign policy
    17:02

    Azerbaijan's spending on melon seed imports from Türkiye quadruples

    Business
    16:57

    Ilham Aliyev sends letter to Erdogan on 3rd anniversary of Kahramanmaras earthquake

    Foreign policy
    16:35

    Verdicts delivered in case of 15 Armenian citizens accused of war crimes - SUMMARY

    Domestic policy
    16:23

    EU bolsters submarine cable security with €347M investment and new toolbox

    Other countries
    16:21

    Baku Military Court issues sentences to seven more Armenian citizens

    Domestic policy
    16:07

    Construction of 4 neighborhoods completed in Azerbaijani quarter in Turkiye's Kahramanmaras

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed