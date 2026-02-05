Baku Military Court issues sentences to seven more Armenian citizens
Domestic policy
- 05 February, 2026
- 16:21
At the Baku Military Court, judges have delivered the verdicts in the trial of Armenian citizens accused of committing war crimes against Azerbaijan.
According to Report, Melikset Pashayan was sentenced to 19 years in prison, Garik Martirosyan to 18 years, David Allahverdyan to 16 years, Levon Balayan to 16 years, Vasily Beglaryan to 15 years, Gurgen Stepanyan to 15 years, and Erik Ghazaryan to 15 years of imprisonment.
Latest News
17:31
Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan's support for reconstruction and development efforts of brotherly country is vivid manifestation of our friendly relationsForeign policy
17:15
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev concludes visit to United Arab EmiratesForeign policy
17:13
President: Azerbaijan–Türkiye unshakable brotherhood revealed its true essence at a difficult momentForeign policy
17:02
Azerbaijan's spending on melon seed imports from Türkiye quadruplesBusiness
16:57
Ilham Aliyev sends letter to Erdogan on 3rd anniversary of Kahramanmaras earthquakeForeign policy
16:35
Verdicts delivered in case of 15 Armenian citizens accused of war crimes - SUMMARYDomestic policy
16:23
EU bolsters submarine cable security with €347M investment and new toolboxOther countries
16:21
Baku Military Court issues sentences to seven more Armenian citizensDomestic policy
16:07