FMs of Azerbaijan, UAE mull bilateral strategic partnership

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his UAE counterpart, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi on February 4, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The meeting participants discussed the political, economic, trade, energy, and humanitarian aspects of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the UAE, cooperation within regional and international organizations, and the current security situation in the region.

The key role of mutual visits by the heads of state of both countries, as well as the agreements reached and documents signed during these visits, in elevating bilateral relations to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership was emphasized.

The parties discussed the implementation of the agreements reached at the first meeting of the Cooperation Committee on the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries last November and noted with satisfaction the preparatory work for the second meeting, which will be held this year in Baku.

The importance of continuing mutual support within regional and international organizations was also emphasized.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov briefed the other side on the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agenda following the Washington Summit on August 8.

The positive dynamics in relations between Azerbaijan and the UAE were highly praised, and in this context, possible steps to further facilitate mutual travel for citizens of the two countries were discussed.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.