Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    First vice speaker of Ukrainian Parliament: Azerbaijan's attention to energy crisis important to us

    Foreign policy
    • 05 February, 2026
    • 14:40
    First vice speaker of Ukrainian Parliament: Azerbaijan's attention to energy crisis important to us

    Ukraine hopes for assistance from the European community and the entire world for the country's energy sector, the chairman of the ruling party "Servant of the People", First Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, head of the working group on preparing a draft law on holding elections and a referendum under wartime conditions in Ukraine, Oleksandr Korniyenko, said in an interview with Report.

    He noted that Ukraine is currently experiencing major problems in the energy sector.

    "We have big problems with this. We know that Azerbaijan helps with generators, and we are very grateful to Azerbaijan for regularly organizing such deliveries. Because in fact, right now every generator means a minute or an hour of light where it is needed, in critical infrastructure, schools, hospitals, in heating points for pensioners, low-income and other people. Therefore, Azerbaijan's attention to this issue is important to us," he added.

    Full interview is available here

    Azerbaijan Ukraine Oleksandr Korniyenko
    Ukrayna parlamentinin birinci vitse-spikeri: Enerji böhranında Azərbaycanın diqqəti bizim üçün önəmlidir
    Первый вице-спикер парламента Украины: Внимание Азербайджана к энергокризису важно для нас

    Latest News

    16:07

    Construction of 4 neighborhoods completed in Azerbaijani quarter in Turkiye's Kahramanmaras

    Foreign policy
    15:45

    Greek PM to visit Türkiye on February 11

    Region
    15:43

    Construction of cultural center in Turkiye's Kahramanmaras to be ready this year

    Foreign policy
    15:33

    Ukraine and Russia agree to exchange 314 prisoners, Witkoff says

    Other countries
    15:23

    Baku, Kyiv mull expanding rehabilitation program for Ukrainian children in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    15:20
    Photo

    NAM Youth Week highlights role of education, science in modern diplomacy

    Foreign policy
    15:12

    ADA University plans labs to support green energy innovation

    Education and science
    14:58

    Azerbaijani MP highlights role of technology and adaptability for youth success

    Foreign policy
    14:45

    Simonyan: Armenia and Azerbaijan have gone quite far in peace process

    Region
    All News Feed