First vice speaker of Ukrainian Parliament: Azerbaijan's attention to energy crisis important to us

Ukraine hopes for assistance from the European community and the entire world for the country's energy sector, the chairman of the ruling party "Servant of the People", First Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, head of the working group on preparing a draft law on holding elections and a referendum under wartime conditions in Ukraine, Oleksandr Korniyenko, said in an interview with Report.

He noted that Ukraine is currently experiencing major problems in the energy sector.

"We have big problems with this. We know that Azerbaijan helps with generators, and we are very grateful to Azerbaijan for regularly organizing such deliveries. Because in fact, right now every generator means a minute or an hour of light where it is needed, in critical infrastructure, schools, hospitals, in heating points for pensioners, low-income and other people. Therefore, Azerbaijan's attention to this issue is important to us," he added.

