Madat Babayan sentenced to 19 years in prison

At the Baku Military Court, judges are delivering the verdict in the trial of Armenian citizens accused of committing war crimes against Azerbaijan.

According to Report, despite the fact that the accused Madat Babayan is charged with committing crimes that provide for a sentence of life imprisonment and these charges were proven during the court investigation, life imprisonment cannot be imposed on the said accused person in accordance with the requirements of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as he reached the age of 65 before the final court decision, namely the verdict, was issued.

According to the verdict, the defendant Madat Babayan has been sentenced to exactly 19 years of imprisonment.

State prosecutors had sought 20 years of imprisonment for Madat Babayan.

In the court process, the accused person Madat Babayan had confessed to participating in the Khojaly genocide as part of the Armenian armed forces.

The trial of Armenian citizens accused of crimes against peace and humanity as a result of Armenia's military aggression - including war crimes such as the preparation and waging of an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, the violent seizure and retention of power, and numerous other crimes - continues with the announcement of the verdict.

Babayan voluntarily joined the armed gangs of the former illegal regime in Karabakh.