NAM Youth Week highlights role of education, science in modern diplomacy

A panel discussion titled "Educational Impact: The Role of Science, Policy and Communication in Diplomacy" was held in Baku as part of the Non-Aligned Movement Youth Week, Report informs.

Participants discussed the key importance of education, scientific approaches, and effective communication in shaping modern diplomacy and addressing global challenges.

Ambassador-at-Large of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Elshad Iskandarov said science plays a crucial role in diplomacy by helping identify common interests and find compromise solutions in international relations. He noted that the COP29 conference held in Baku placed special emphasis on the role of science in diplomatic processes.

According to Iskandarov, COP29 demonstrated that scientific recommendations and big data analysis enable diplomats to develop long-term and sustainable solutions that take into account the interests of all parties.

Chief of staff at the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan, Matin Karimli, said education is one of the most effective forms of soft power. He stressed that studying abroad contributes to building cultural ties between countries.

"Foreign students studying in Azerbaijan may in the future become a bridge between cultures and nations. Education is an effective tool of soft power, and in diplomacy and education, unity is especially important despite cultural differences," Karimli said.

The discussion concluded with an exchange of views on the role of modern technologies and communication tools in enhancing interaction between diplomats, society, and international partners, as well as the potential for young people to introduce innovative approaches to solving global issues.