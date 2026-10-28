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    Azerbaijan offers condolences to Spain over deadly train accident

    Foreign policy
    • 28 October, 2026
    • 20:04
    Azerbaijan offers condolences to Spain over deadly train accident

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences following a deadly train accident in Spain.

    Report informs that the ministry shared a statement on X.

    "We are deeply saddened by the tragic train accident in Spain," the statement said.

    The ministry extended its sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed, as well as to the Spanish government and people.

    "Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragedy," the ministry said, wishing the injured a speedy and full recovery.

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry (MFA) Condolences Spain Train crash
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