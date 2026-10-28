Seventh World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue concludes in Baku

Stay up to date with the top news!

The closing ceremony of the seventh World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue has been held in Baku.

Report informs that attendees included Miguel Ángel Moratinos, UN High Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations and UN Special Envoy to Combat Islamophobia; Azerbaijan's Culture Minister Adil Karimli; officials representing participating countries and organizations; and cultural and public figures.

Speakers emphasized that the forum's panel discussions and plenary sessions played an important role in strengthening global peace, mutual understanding and intercultural integration.

They noted that, amid mounting global tensions and ideological divisions, the prominent platform hosted by Azerbaijan makes an invaluable contribution to building bridges between civilizations and preserving religious and cultural diversity.

Speakers thanked President Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani government for the forum's high standard of organization.

The speeches were followed by an artistic program.

Forum participants are scheduled to visit Garabagh tomorrow.