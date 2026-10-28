Azerbaijan, Somalia explore cultural ties and experience exchange

Stay up to date with the top news!

Azerbaijan's Culture Minister Adil Karimli met with Somalia's Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Abdulfatah Kasim Mohamed on October 28 on the sidelines of the seventh World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue.

The Ministry of Culture told Report that Karimli highlighted Somalia's high-level representation at the forum and recalled with appreciation the friendly country's consistent support for Azerbaijan's just cause on international platforms.

The ministers discussed prospects for cultural cooperation, exchanges of experience and opportunities to expand ties between Azerbaijan and Somalia.

Mohamed thanked Azerbaijan for the invitation to the event of global significance and congratulated the Azerbaijani government on the forum's high standard of organization.

The sides also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.