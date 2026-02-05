Simonyan: Armenia and Azerbaijan have gone quite far in peace process
05 February, 2026
- 14:45
Armenia and Azerbaijan have made significant progress in the peace process, Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan said.
According to Report, he made the statement in Moscow during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
"We have gone quite far with Azerbaijan, in a positive sense, in the peace process, and we are already moving toward the actual signing of a peace treaty, which is very important for us and for our future," Simonyan said.
