Simonyan: Armenia and Azerbaijan have gone quite far in peace process

Armenia and Azerbaijan have made significant progress in the peace process, Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan said.

According to Report, he made the statement in Moscow during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"We have gone quite far with Azerbaijan, in a positive sense, in the peace process, and we are already moving toward the actual signing of a peace treaty, which is very important for us and for our future," Simonyan said.