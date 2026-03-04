Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    President Ilham Aliyev visits Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan to offer condolences

    04 March, 2026
    President Ilham Aliyev visits Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan to offer condolences

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the country on March 4 to offer condolences over the passing of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei, and numerous civilians.

    Mojtaba Demirchilou, Ambassador of Iran to Azerbaijan, welcomed the head of state.

    The President of Azerbaijan signed the book of condolence.

    The head of state then held a conversation with the ambassador.

    President Ilham Aliyev said he would always fondly recall his meetings with Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei during his visits to Iran.

    Mojtaba Demirchilou expressed gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan for visiting the embassy and extending his condolences.

    Prezident İlham Əliyev İranın Azərbaycandakı səfirliyində olub, başsağlığı verib
    Ильхам Алиев побывал в посольстве Ирана в Азербайджане и выразил соболезнования

