President Ilham Aliyev visits Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan to offer condolences
Foreign policy
- 04 March, 2026
- 13:45
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the country on March 4 to offer condolences over the passing of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei, and numerous civilians.
Mojtaba Demirchilou, Ambassador of Iran to Azerbaijan, welcomed the head of state.
The President of Azerbaijan signed the book of condolence.
The head of state then held a conversation with the ambassador.
President Ilham Aliyev said he would always fondly recall his meetings with Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei during his visits to Iran.
Mojtaba Demirchilou expressed gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan for visiting the embassy and extending his condolences.
Latest News
15:01
WEC Italy Sec.-Gen.: SOCAR's entry into Italian market may revive country's downstream segment - INTERVIEWEnergy
14:57
Photo
Mikayil Jabbarov meets with winners of 4th Yukselish competitionBusiness
14:51
Former supreme leader's aide: Iran has no intention to hold talks with USRegion
14:51
Photo
SOCAR, TPAO expand cooperation in human capitalEnergy
14:38
Lebanese state media says Israeli troops entered KhiamOther countries
14:25
Irakli Kobakhidze: Georgia ready to contribute to peace process in regionRegion
14:07
Türkiye denies claims it would target UAE if Iran is attackedRegion
14:07
Photo
20 more people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan in last two hoursForeign policy
14:03