Kuwait reports drone incursion into national airspace
Other countries
- 04 March, 2026
- 13:40
The General Staff of the Kuwait Army stated that the armed forces are currently responding to a wave of drone missile attacks that have entered the country's airspace, Kuwait General Staff said in a post on X, according to Report.
It was noted that Kuwait's armed forces continue conducting maneuvers to intercept the drones.
"The General Staff confirms full readiness to counter any threats to protect the country's territory and airspace, as well as the safety of citizens and residents," the statement said.
The General Staff did not provide information on which country the drones belong to.
Latest News
15:01
WEC Italy Sec.-Gen.: SOCAR's entry into Italian market may revive country's downstream segment - INTERVIEWEnergy
14:57
Photo
Mikayil Jabbarov meets with winners of 4th Yukselish competitionBusiness
14:51
Former supreme leader's aide: Iran has no intention to hold talks with USRegion
14:51
Photo
SOCAR, TPAO expand cooperation in human capitalEnergy
14:38
Lebanese state media says Israeli troops entered KhiamOther countries
14:25
Irakli Kobakhidze: Georgia ready to contribute to peace process in regionRegion
14:07
Türkiye denies claims it would target UAE if Iran is attackedRegion
14:07
Photo
20 more people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan in last two hoursForeign policy
14:03