Kuwait reports drone incursion into national airspace

The General Staff of the Kuwait Army stated that the armed forces are currently responding to a wave of drone missile attacks that have entered the country's airspace, Kuwait General Staff said in a post on X, according to Report.

It was noted that Kuwait's armed forces continue conducting maneuvers to intercept the drones.

"The General Staff confirms full readiness to counter any threats to protect the country's territory and airspace, as well as the safety of citizens and residents," the statement said.

The General Staff did not provide information on which country the drones belong to.