    One of the drones launched from Iran explodes near school in Nakhchivan

    Incident
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 12:53
    One of the drones launched from Iran explodes near school in Nakhchivan

    One of the drones launched from Iran fell and exploded near the secondary school in the village of Shakarabad, Babak District, in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, according to Report's local bureau.

    Earlier today, Nakhchivan International Airport was also targeted by Iranian drones.

