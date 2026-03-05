Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Azerbaijani MFA: Two injured in Iran's drone attack on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 12:44
    Azerbaijani MFA: Two injured in Iran's drone attack on Nakhchivan

    Two people were injured as a result of an Iranian drone attack in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement, according to Report.

    "At around midday on 5 March, drone attacks were carried out against the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of the Republic of Azerbaijan from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the ministry said.

    It noted that one drone struck the terminal building of the airport in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, while another drone fell near a school building in the village of Shakarabad.

    "We strongly condemn these drone attacks launched from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which resulted in damage to the airport building and injuries of two civilians.

    This attack against the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan constitutes a violation of the norms and principles of international law and serves to increase tensions in the region.

    We demand from the Islamic Republic of Iran to provide, within the shortest possible timeframe, a clear explanation regarding the case, conduct an appropriate investigation, and take the necessary urgent measures to ensure that such attacks are not repeated in the future," the statement says.

    It notes that the Azerbaijani side reserves the right to take appropriate response measures.

    "The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Demirchilou, has been summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where a strong protest will be conveyed to the Iranian side, and a corresponding note of protest will be presented," the ministry concluded.

    Azərbaycan XİN: İranın Naxçıvana dron hücumu nəticəsində 2 nəfər xəsarət alıb
    МИД: При ударах иранских дронов по Нахчывану пострадали 2 человека, Баку требует разъяснений

