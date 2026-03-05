Iranian ambassador summoned to Azerbaijani MFA, protest note to be delivered
Foreign policy
- 05 March, 2026
- 12:46
The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Damirchilou, has been summoned to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
According to Report, a strong protest has been conveyed to the Iranian side, and a formal note of protest will be delivered.
