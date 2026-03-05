Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council

    Iranian ambassador summoned to Azerbaijani MFA, protest note to be delivered

    Foreign policy
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 12:46
    Iranian ambassador summoned to Azerbaijani MFA, protest note to be delivered

    The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Damirchilou, has been summoned to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    According to Report, a strong protest has been conveyed to the Iranian side, and a formal note of protest will be delivered.

    Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)
    İran səfiri Azərbaycan XİN-ə çağırılıb, nota təqdim ediləcək
    Посол Ирана в Азербайджане вызван в МИД, ему будет вручена нота

    Latest News

    13:58

    Armenia's Pashinyan happy as trade with Azerbaijan expands

    Business
    13:53

    Peskov: Iran has not sought Russia's help

    Region
    13:48

    Pashinyan: Presence of Russian military base in Armenia doesn't hinder plans to join EU

    Region
    13:46
    Photo
    Video

    Nakhchivan Airport after Iranian drone attack - PHOTOS

    Domestic policy
    13:36

    Bahrain announces destruction of 75 Iranian missiles, 123 UAVs

    Other countries
    13:36

    4SIM: By 2040, AI to create new added value worth 70B manats

    Finance
    13:36

    Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry preparing response to Iranian drone attacks

    Military
    13:28

    Azerbaijani President approves state acquisition of investments

    Economy
    13:26

    Azerbaijan's ministries of agriculture, economy to integrate their information systems

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed