MFA: Azerbaijan reserves right to take appropriate response measures in relation to Iran
- 05 March, 2026
- 13:04
The Azerbaijani side reserves the right to take appropriate response measures in connection with Iran's drone attack on Nakhchivan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said in a statement on drone attacks against the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of the Republic of Azerbaijan from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Report informs.
"This attack against the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan constitutes a violation of the norms and principles of international law and serves to increase tensions in the region," reads the statement.
