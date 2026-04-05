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    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Over 130 settlements in Dagestan left without power aming severe weather

    Region
    • 05 April, 2026
    • 13:05
    Over 130 settlements in Dagestan left without power aming severe weather

    Severe weather has caused emergency power outages in 139 settlements across 14 districts of Dagestan, the regional branch of Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) said, according to Report.

    "We have information about emergency power outages in 14 municipal districts affecting 139 settlements. Preliminary causes are short circuits on power lines," the statement said.

    According to Dagestan's Ministry of Energy, the outages were triggered by technological failures on transmission lines in the districts of Akushinsky, Buynaksky, Akhtynsky, Tabasaransky, Kayakentsky, Lakskiy, Gunibsky, Levashinsky, Kaytagsky, Babayurtovsky, Karabudakhkentsky, as well as in the capital, Makhachkala.

    Authorities had previously issued warnings of strong winds up to 23 m/s and heavy rains from April 4 to 6.

    Adverse weather Dagestan Heavy rainfall
    Dağıstanda 139 yaşayış məntəqəsi işıqsız qalıb
    В Дагестане 139 населенных пунктов остались без света из-за непогоды

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