Over 130 settlements in Dagestan left without power aming severe weather

Severe weather has caused emergency power outages in 139 settlements across 14 districts of Dagestan, the regional branch of Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) said, according to Report.

"We have information about emergency power outages in 14 municipal districts affecting 139 settlements. Preliminary causes are short circuits on power lines," the statement said.

According to Dagestan's Ministry of Energy, the outages were triggered by technological failures on transmission lines in the districts of Akushinsky, Buynaksky, Akhtynsky, Tabasaransky, Kayakentsky, Lakskiy, Gunibsky, Levashinsky, Kaytagsky, Babayurtovsky, Karabudakhkentsky, as well as in the capital, Makhachkala.

Authorities had previously issued warnings of strong winds up to 23 m/s and heavy rains from April 4 to 6.