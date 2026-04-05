Serbia may restrict food exports amid escalation in Middle East

Serbia is considering limiting food exports due to the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, President Aleksandar Vučić said during the Expo-2027 construction fair in Belgrade, according to Report.

"We need to inform our citizens: if this situation continues, it will be necessary to impose restrictions on food exports. For our farmers, this will not be an issue as we will compensate their losses. However, it will create difficulties for some neighboring countries that rely on substantial amounts of our food supplies," Vučić stressed.

Earlier, the Serbian government temporarily banned the export of oil and all petroleum products used as motor fuel to prevent domestic shortages and price spikes.

The announcement comes against the backdrop of the US and Israel"s joint military operation against Iran, which began on February 28. In retaliation, Iran launched missile strikes on Israeli territory and targeted US military bases across the Gulf region. The escalation also prompted several countries to temporarily close their airspace. On the same day, Iran"s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed during US and Israeli attacks.