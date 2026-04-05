Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Iran strikes facilities of Gulf Petrochemical Industries in Bahrain

    Other countries
    • 05 April, 2026
    • 13:38
    Iran strikes facilities of Gulf Petrochemical Industries in Bahrain

    Iranian drones targeted facilities of the Bahraini petrochemical company Gulf Petrochemical Industries, the company said, Report informs, citing the Bahrain News Agency.

    "Several production units were hit by Iranian drones, causing a fire. The blaze has been fully controlled and extinguished, and there are no casualties," the company said.

    Experts are currently assessing the material damage caused by the attack.

    Gulf Petrochemical Industries Bahrain US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    İran Bəhreyndəki "Gulf Petrochemical Industries" şirkətinə zərbə endirib
    Иран ударил по объектам компании Gulf Petrochemical Industries в Бахрейне

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