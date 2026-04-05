Iran strikes facilities of Gulf Petrochemical Industries in Bahrain
Other countries
- 05 April, 2026
- 13:38
Iranian drones targeted facilities of the Bahraini petrochemical company Gulf Petrochemical Industries, the company said, Report informs, citing the Bahrain News Agency.
"Several production units were hit by Iranian drones, causing a fire. The blaze has been fully controlled and extinguished, and there are no casualties," the company said.
Experts are currently assessing the material damage caused by the attack.
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