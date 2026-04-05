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    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    3,000 new jobs created in Fuzuli

    Social security
    • 05 April, 2026
    • 12:48
    3,000 new jobs created in Fuzuli

    A total of 3,000 new jobs have been created in Fuzuli, according to a post on the official social media page of the Presidential Special Representation for the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, quoted by Report.

    "The 3,000 new jobs in Fuzuli City are a vivid example of our country's strong economic potential and sustainable development. May this new life, built on our native lands, always bring prosperity, stability, and security, and may our future be even brighter," the statement reads.

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