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    Serbia thwarts sabotage attempt on key energy facility

    Other countries
    • 05 April, 2026
    • 13:23
    Serbia thwarts sabotage attempt on key energy facility

    Aleksandar Vučić, the President of Serbia, announced that authorities have foiled a sabotage attempt targeting a crucial gas infrastructure connecting Serbia with Hungary.

    According to Report, Vučić said on Instagram, "Our units discovered a high-yield explosive device and detonators necessary to activate it near the gas pipeline. We will inform the Hungarian side about the progress of the investigation."

    He briefed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who subsequently convened an emergency defense council meeting.

    "Serbian authorities uncovered a powerful explosive device and activation mechanisms at a critical gas infrastructure site linking Serbia and Hungary," Orbán wrote on Facebook.

    Aleksandar Vučić Serbia Sabotage attempt
    Serbiyada enerji obyektində təxribat cəhdinin qarşısı alınıb
    В Сербии предотвращена попытка диверсии на энергообъекте

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