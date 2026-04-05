Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    At least 130 cultural sites damaged by airstrikes in Iran

    Region
    • 05 April, 2026
    • 14:11
    At least 130 cultural sites damaged by airstrikes in Iran

    At least 130 museums, historic buildings, and cultural heritage sites have been damaged across Iran as a result of US and Israeli airstrikes, according Tehran City Council's Tourism and Cultural Heritage Committee.

    Report informs via ISNA that cultural sites in multiple provinces were directly hit during the strikes, sustaining varying degrees of damage. In Tehran alone, 66 historical landmarks were affected.

    The strikes are part of the ongoing conflict that began on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched a joint military operation against Iran. In response, Iran carried out missile attacks on Israel and targeted US military bases across the Gulf region.

    On the same day, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the initial wave of strikes.

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