    Domestic policy
    • 04 March, 2026
    • 13:27
    Azerbaijan allocates nearly AZN62,000 for young talent scholarships – ORDER

    Special scholarships will be awarded to young talents in Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on this matter.

    Under the order, 61,847 manats (approximately $36,380) have been allocated from the President's reserve fund to the Ministry of Culture for the purpose of awarding special scholarships to young talents whose names are inscribed in the "Golden Book."

    Ilham Aliyev
    Gənc istedadlara xüsusi təqaüd vermək üçün 62 min manata yaxın pul ayrılıb - SƏRƏNCAM
    В Азербайджане молодым талантам предоставлены специальные стипендии

