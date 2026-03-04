Azerbaijan allocates nearly AZN62,000 for young talent scholarships – ORDER
Domestic policy
- 04 March, 2026
- 13:27
Special scholarships will be awarded to young talents in Azerbaijan.
According to Report, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on this matter.
Under the order, 61,847 manats (approximately $36,380) have been allocated from the President's reserve fund to the Ministry of Culture for the purpose of awarding special scholarships to young talents whose names are inscribed in the "Golden Book."
Latest News
15:01
WEC Italy Sec.-Gen.: SOCAR's entry into Italian market may revive country's downstream segment - INTERVIEWEnergy
14:57
Photo
Mikayil Jabbarov meets with winners of 4th Yukselish competitionBusiness
14:51
Former supreme leader's aide: Iran has no intention to hold talks with USRegion
14:51
Photo
SOCAR, TPAO expand cooperation in human capitalEnergy
14:38
Lebanese state media says Israeli troops entered KhiamOther countries
14:25
Irakli Kobakhidze: Georgia ready to contribute to peace process in regionRegion
14:07
Türkiye denies claims it would target UAE if Iran is attackedRegion
14:07
Photo
20 more people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan in last two hoursForeign policy
14:03