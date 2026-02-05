Azerbaijani MP highlights role of technology and adaptability for youth success

Adapting to new conditions and the ability to effectively use technology will help young people remain competitive and successful both in society and in their professional careers, Azerbaijani MP, Vice Rector of ADA University Fariz Ismailzada said during a panel discussion held as part of the Non-Aligned Movement Youth Week in Baku, Report informs.

He emphasized that in the 21st century, the key is not simply memorizing information, but applying knowledge to solve practical problems and contribute to the development of society and the state.

"When I meet young people, I always tell them: education is power. The power of education, scientific research, and civic engagement will lead you to success," he said.

The MP stressed that the potential and resources of the younger generation are among the most important factors behind Azerbaijan's achievements, including the restoration of territorial integrity and sustainable economic development.

"If we did not have talented specialists and professionals, we would not have been able to achieve such victories," Ismailzade concluded.