Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijani MP highlights role of technology and adaptability for youth success

    Foreign policy
    • 05 February, 2026
    • 14:58
    Azerbaijani MP highlights role of technology and adaptability for youth success

    Adapting to new conditions and the ability to effectively use technology will help young people remain competitive and successful both in society and in their professional careers, Azerbaijani MP, Vice Rector of ADA University Fariz Ismailzada said during a panel discussion held as part of the Non-Aligned Movement Youth Week in Baku, Report informs.

    He emphasized that in the 21st century, the key is not simply memorizing information, but applying knowledge to solve practical problems and contribute to the development of society and the state.

    "When I meet young people, I always tell them: education is power. The power of education, scientific research, and civic engagement will lead you to success," he said.

    The MP stressed that the potential and resources of the younger generation are among the most important factors behind Azerbaijan's achievements, including the restoration of territorial integrity and sustainable economic development.

    "If we did not have talented specialists and professionals, we would not have been able to achieve such victories," Ismailzade concluded.

    panel discussions Non-Aligned Movement Youth Week Fariz Ismailzada
    Fariz İsmayılzadə: Yeni şəraitə uyğunlaşma gənclərə uğurlu olmağa kömək edəcək
    Фариз Исмаилзаде: Адаптация к новым условиям поможет молодежи быть успешными

    Latest News

    16:07

    Construction of 4 neighborhoods completed in Azerbaijani quarter in Turkiye's Kahramanmaras

    Foreign policy
    15:45

    Greek PM to visit Türkiye on February 11

    Region
    15:43

    Construction of cultural center in Turkiye's Kahramanmaras to be ready this year

    Foreign policy
    15:33

    Ukraine and Russia agree to exchange 314 prisoners, Witkoff says

    Other countries
    15:23

    Baku, Kyiv mull expanding rehabilitation program for Ukrainian children in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    15:20
    Photo

    NAM Youth Week highlights role of education, science in modern diplomacy

    Foreign policy
    15:12

    ADA University plans labs to support green energy innovation

    Education and science
    14:58

    Azerbaijani MP highlights role of technology and adaptability for youth success

    Foreign policy
    14:45

    Simonyan: Armenia and Azerbaijan have gone quite far in peace process

    Region
    All News Feed