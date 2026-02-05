Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Baku, Kyiv mull expanding rehabilitation program for Ukrainian children in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 05 February, 2026
    • 15:23
    Baku, Kyiv mull expanding rehabilitation program for Ukrainian children in Azerbaijan

    Azerbaijan and Ukraine have discussed cooperation in social protection and the expansion of a recreation and rehabilitation program for Ukrainian children in 2026, Ukrainian Ambassador to Baku Yuriy Husyev wrote on Facebook following a meeting with Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Anar Aliyev, Report informs.

    "I thanked Ukraine for its support and assistance, and also expressed special appreciation for the recreation and rehabilitation program for Ukrainian children, which was launched in 2022 and has already helped hundreds of our children recover their physical and psychological health in hospitable and brotherly Azerbaijan during the full-scale Russian invasion. We discussed the continuation and expansion of the program in 2026," the ambassador wrote.

    Husyev also noted that the meeting focused on the possibility of exchanging experiences in creating inclusive children's centers, particularly in the Ukrainian city of Irpin, at one of the facilities planned for construction with Azerbaijani support.

    "We agreed on systemic interaction and coordination in the area of ​​social protection," the diplomat added.

    Bakı və Kiyev Azərbaycanda ukraynalı uşaqların reabilitasiya proqramının genişləndirilməsini müzakirə edib
    Баку и Киев обсудили расширение программы реабилитации украинских детей в Азербайджане

