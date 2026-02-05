ADA University plans labs to support green energy innovation

ADA University plans to establish specialized laboratories where companies will be able to work jointly with students and faculty members to develop green energy, renewable energy sources, and new technologies, Vice Rector of ADA University, Azerbaijani MP Fariz Ismailzada, said during a panel discussion held on Thursday in Baku as part of the Non-Aligned Movement Youth Week, Report informs.

Ismailzada said the university has a broad vision to create laboratories that will serve as platforms for cooperation between academia and the private sector. These facilities will allow companies to engage directly in research and development related to renewable energy, green technologies, and innovation.

"We now have a strong vision at ADA University to establish laboratories where companies can come in to develop green energy, renewable energy sources, and new technologies," he said.

He also noted that the university is working with agricultural companies to develop sustainable farming practices. These efforts include water-saving solutions, as well as the introduction of modern sensors and equipment to improve efficiency and increase crop resilience to climate change.

According to Ismailzada, the planned initiatives will be implemented through student-led and university research projects, in close cooperation with industrial partners, with the aim of promoting sustainability, innovation, and practical solutions to global challenges.