Ilham Aliyev World Urban Forum (WUF13) Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Ilham Aliyev World Urban Forum (WUF13) Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide

    President Ilham Aliyev shares post on social media accounts regarding anniversary of Khojaly genocide

    Domestic policy
    • 26 February, 2026
    • 08:00
    President Ilham Aliyev shares post on social media accounts regarding anniversary of Khojaly genocide

    A post commemorating the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide has been shared on the social media accounts of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

    Report presents the post:

    President Ilham Aliyev Khojaly genocide Azerbaijan
    Prezidentin sosial media hesablarında Xocalı soyqırımının ildönümü ilə bağlı paylaşım edilib
    На страницах президента в соцсетях размещена публикация в связи с Ходжалинским геноцидом

    Latest News

    09:08

    Israeli Embassy expresses condolences to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    09:07

    Azerbaijan, Germany mull bilateral relations

    Foreign policy
    08:51

    Serbian Interior Minister Dacic hospitalized in serious condition

    Other countries
    08:40

    Seabed exploration for Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor to be conducted in 2 phases

    Energy
    08:25

    FM: Khojaly genocide - one of gravest atrocities carried out during Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    08:15

    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issues statement on 34th anniversary of Khojaly genocide

    Foreign policy
    08:07

    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on anniversary of Khojaly genocide

    Domestic policy
    08:00

    President Ilham Aliyev shares post on social media accounts regarding anniversary of Khojaly genocide

    Domestic policy
    00:18

    34 years pass since Khojaly genocide

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed