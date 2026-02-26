President Ilham Aliyev shares post on social media accounts regarding anniversary of Khojaly genocide
Domestic policy
- 26 February, 2026
- 08:00
A post commemorating the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide has been shared on the social media accounts of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
Report presents the post:
26 Fevral - Xocalı Soyqırımı Günü pic.twitter.com/iRXQUr7pog— Ilham Aliyev (@presidentaz) February 25, 2026
