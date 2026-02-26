Israeli Embassy expresses condolences to Azerbaijan
- 26 February, 2026
- 09:08
The Israeli Embassy in Baku has expressed its condolences to the people of Azerbaijan on the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly Genocide, Report informs.
"On behalf of the Embassy, we extend our sincere condolences to the people of Azerbaijan and to the families of the victims of the Khojaly tragedy. We honor the memory of the innocent lives lost and express our deepest sympathy to all those affected. May the victims be remembered, and may peace and understanding prevail," the embassy wrote on X.
Səfirlik adından Azərbaycan xalqına və Xocalı faciəsi qurbanlarının ailələrinə dərin hüznlə başsağlığı veririk.— Israel in Azerbaijan (@IsraelinAZ) February 26, 2026
Həyatını itirən günahsız insanların xatirəsini ehtiramla yad edir və zərər çəkmiş hər kəsə ən dərin rəğbətimizi bildiririk.
Qurbanların xatirəsi daim yaşasın və sülh… pic.twitter.com/xwjDW4MSu5