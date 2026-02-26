Israeli Embassy expresses condolences to Azerbaijan

The Israeli Embassy in Baku has expressed its condolences to the people of Azerbaijan on the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly Genocide, Report informs.

"On behalf of the Embassy, we extend our sincere condolences to the people of Azerbaijan and to the families of the victims of the Khojaly tragedy. We honor the memory of the innocent lives lost and express our deepest sympathy to all those affected. May the victims be remembered, and may peace and understanding prevail," the embassy wrote on X.