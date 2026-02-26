Ilham Aliyev World Urban Forum (WUF13) Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Israeli Embassy expresses condolences to Azerbaijan

    The Israeli Embassy in Baku has expressed its condolences to the people of Azerbaijan on the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly Genocide, Report informs.

    "On behalf of the Embassy, we extend our sincere condolences to the people of Azerbaijan and to the families of the victims of the Khojaly tragedy. We honor the memory of the innocent lives lost and express our deepest sympathy to all those affected. May the victims be remembered, and may peace and understanding prevail," the embassy wrote on X.

    İsrail səfirliyi Azərbaycan xalqına başsağlığı verib
    Посольство Израиля выразило соболезнования Азербайджану

