Seabed exploration for Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor to be conducted in 2 phases

    Energy
    • 26 February, 2026
    • 08:40
    Seabed surveys for the Black Sea Submarine Cable (BSSC) project will be conducted in two phases, Report informs.

    According to Lamnidis Law, the first phase covers the territorial waters and exclusive economic zones (EEZs) of Georgia and Romania, while the second covers the EEZs of Bulgaria and Türkiye.

    A new three-year mandate has entered into force with the Italian consulting company CESI SpA for the next phase of the BSSC project, which is being implemented under the World Bank-funded "Enhancing Energy Security through Power Interconnection and Renewable Energy" program.

    "This phase covers the Design, Procurement and Supervision of Seabed Surveys, a critical step in advancing cross-border electricity interconnection in the Black Sea region," reads the message.

    A memorandum of understanding was signed between Georgia, Hungary, Romania, and Azerbaijan on July 25, 2023, to establish a joint venture for the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor project.

    The Black Sea Submarine Cable project is a major infrastructure project that will directly connect Georgia and Romania and link the power systems of the South Caucasus and Southeastern Europe. The submarine cable will be over 1,155 km long (1,115 km underwater and 40 km on land), with a voltage of 525 kV and a capacity of 1,300 MW. Completion of the submarine power cable across the Black Sea is scheduled for 2032.

