Ilham Aliyev World Urban Forum (WUF13) Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Ilham Aliyev World Urban Forum (WUF13) Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide

    FM: Khojaly genocide - one of gravest atrocities carried out during Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 26 February, 2026
    • 08:25
    FM: Khojaly genocide - one of gravest atrocities carried out during Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan

    It remains essential to pursue justice to prevent the recurrence of horrific crimes such as the Khojaly genocide, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov wrote on X, Report informs.

    "Today marks the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly Genocide, one of the gravest atrocities carried out during Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan. On this solemn day, we honor with deep grief the memory of the innocent victims of the Khojaly genocide. May Allah grant mercy to all our martyrs," he wrote.

    Jeyhun Bayramov Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Khojaly genocide
    Ceyhun Bayramov: Xocalı soyqırımı Ermənistanın təcavüzü zamanı törədilmiş ən ağır cinayətlərdən biridir
    Глава МИД: Ходжалинский геноцид — одно из тяжелейших преступлений в рамках армянской агрессии

    Latest News

    09:08

    Israeli Embassy expresses condolences to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    09:07

    Azerbaijan, Germany mull bilateral relations

    Foreign policy
    08:51

    Serbian Interior Minister Dacic hospitalized in serious condition

    Other countries
    08:40

    Seabed exploration for Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor to be conducted in 2 phases

    Energy
    08:25

    FM: Khojaly genocide - one of gravest atrocities carried out during Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    08:15

    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issues statement on 34th anniversary of Khojaly genocide

    Foreign policy
    08:07

    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on anniversary of Khojaly genocide

    Domestic policy
    08:00

    President Ilham Aliyev shares post on social media accounts regarding anniversary of Khojaly genocide

    Domestic policy
    00:18

    34 years pass since Khojaly genocide

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed