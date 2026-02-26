FM: Khojaly genocide - one of gravest atrocities carried out during Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 26 February, 2026
- 08:25
It remains essential to pursue justice to prevent the recurrence of horrific crimes such as the Khojaly genocide, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov wrote on X, Report informs.
"Today marks the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly Genocide, one of the gravest atrocities carried out during Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan. On this solemn day, we honor with deep grief the memory of the innocent victims of the Khojaly genocide. May Allah grant mercy to all our martyrs," he wrote.
Latest News
09:08
Israeli Embassy expresses condolences to AzerbaijanForeign policy
09:07
Azerbaijan, Germany mull bilateral relationsForeign policy
08:51
Serbian Interior Minister Dacic hospitalized in serious conditionOther countries
08:40
Seabed exploration for Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor to be conducted in 2 phasesEnergy
08:25
FM: Khojaly genocide - one of gravest atrocities carried out during Armenia's aggression against AzerbaijanForeign policy
08:15
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issues statement on 34th anniversary of Khojaly genocideForeign policy
08:07
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on anniversary of Khojaly genocideDomestic policy
08:00
President Ilham Aliyev shares post on social media accounts regarding anniversary of Khojaly genocideDomestic policy
00:18