It remains essential to pursue justice to prevent the recurrence of horrific crimes such as the Khojaly genocide, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov wrote on X, Report informs.

"Today marks the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly Genocide, one of the gravest atrocities carried out during Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan. On this solemn day, we honor with deep grief the memory of the innocent victims of the Khojaly genocide. May Allah grant mercy to all our martyrs," he wrote.