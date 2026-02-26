Ilham Aliyev World Urban Forum (WUF13) Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Azerbaijan, Germany mull bilateral relations

    Foreign policy
    • 26 February, 2026
    • 09:07
    Azerbaijan, Germany mull bilateral relations

    The Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Special Assignments, Khalaf Khalafov, paid a visit to the Federal Republic of Germany on February 25.

    According to Report, citing Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC), Khalafov held meetings at the German parliament (Bundestag) and the Federal Foreign Office during his visit.

    The meetings focused on the current state of Azerbaijani-German bilateral relations and included an exchange of views on opportunities to expand mutual cooperation.

    A broad discussion was also held on Azerbaijan"s efforts and initiatives aimed at establishing sustainable peace in the region, strengthening stability and security, as well as on the process of normalizing Azerbaijani-Armenian relations.

    The sides additionally discussed other regional and international issues of mutual interest.

    Berlində Azərbaycanla Almaniya arasındakı münasibətlərin mövcud vəziyyəti müzakirə olunub
    В Берлине обсуждены двусторонние отношения между Азербайджаном и Германией

