First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on anniversary of Khojaly genocide
- 26 February, 2026
- 08:07
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her social media accounts commemorating the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Report informs via AZERTAC.
The post reads: "The Khojaly genocide is a crime committed against all humanity, and will be etched forever in our memory. May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs in peace."
