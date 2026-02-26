Ilham Aliyev World Urban Forum (WUF13) Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on anniversary of Khojaly genocide

    Domestic policy
    • 26 February, 2026
    • 08:07
    First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her social media accounts commemorating the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The post reads: "The Khojaly genocide is a crime committed against all humanity, and will be etched forever in our memory. May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs in peace."

    Mehriban Əliyeva: Xocalı soyqırımı bütün bəşəriyyətə qarşı törədilmiş cinayətdir
    Мехрибан Алиева поделилась публикацией в связи с годовщиной Ходжалинского геноцида

