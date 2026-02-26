Serbian Interior Minister Dacic hospitalized in serious condition
Other countries
- 26 February, 2026
- 08:51
Serbian Interior Minister Ivica Dacic has been hospitalized in serious condition, Report informs.
The minister's condition has deteriorated sharply in the past few hours due to a previously diagnosed case of double pneumonia.
Dacic is already on life support.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced on social media that he visited the minister in the hospital: "The situation is serious, but we trust the doctors. We are all praying for his speedy recovery."
