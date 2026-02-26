Ilham Aliyev World Urban Forum (WUF13) Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Serbian Interior Minister Dacic hospitalized in serious condition

    Serbian Interior Minister Ivica Dacic has been hospitalized in serious condition, Report informs.

    The minister's condition has deteriorated sharply in the past few hours due to a previously diagnosed case of double pneumonia.

    Dacic is already on life support.

    Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced on social media that he visited the minister in the hospital: "The situation is serious, but we trust the doctors. We are all praying for his speedy recovery."

    Serbiyanın daxili işlər naziri ağır vəziyyətdə xəstəxanaya yerləşdirilib
    Главу МВД Сербии Дачича госпитализировали в тяжелом состоянии

