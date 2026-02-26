Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Haber Global airs report on Khojaly anniversary

    • 26 February, 2026
    Türkiye's Haber Global TV channel has prepared a special report marking the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

    The material featured video footage and photographs from February 26, 1992, along with details of the massacre.

    The report described the events as one of the bloodiest pages in history, stating: "This was the name of a crime against humanity, a black mark written into history - the Khojaly genocide. It was such a massacre that those who were not killed could not even rejoice in surviving. The torture endured by captives was at a level that would shame even the atrocities recorded throughout history. Many of the survivors, unable to come to terms with what they had experienced, took their own lives. As a result of the genocide, 613 people were killed, including 106 women, 63 children, and 70 elderly people. The fate of 150 people remains unknown."

    In addition, the channel's correspondent went live from Baku, reporting on visitors to the Mother's Cry memorial who came to commemorate the victims of the Khojaly genocide.

    According to the live broadcast, visitors included state and government officials, as well as public and political figures. The report noted that the pain of the Azerbaijani people remains as fresh as it was 34 years ago and that the public seeks accountability for those responsible for the tragedy.

    It was also stated that individuals accused in connection with the genocide have been punished by court decisions, bringing some measure of solace to the people. "Following the 44-day Patriotic War, Khojaly was liberated from occupation. Reconstruction and restoration efforts are currently underway, and residents have begun returning to their native lands," it said.

