Ilham Aliyev World Urban Forum (WUF13) Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Ilham Aliyev World Urban Forum (WUF13) Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide

    Overdue loans in Azerbaijan reach nearly 558M manats

    Finance
    • 26 February, 2026
    • 11:18
    Overdue loans in Azerbaijan reach nearly 558M manats

    As of February 1, 2025, the volume of overdue loans in Azerbaijan amounted to 557.5 million manats ($327.9 million), a 6.3% increase compared to January 1, according to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

    The amount of non-performing loans has grown by 17.35% over the past year.

    By the end of January, the share of overdue loans in the total loan portfolio stood at 1.7%. This figure was 1.6% at the end of last year and 1.6% at the end of January last year.

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan overdue loans non-performing loans
    Azərbaycanda problemli kreditlərin məbləği 17 %-dən çox artıb
    Объем проблемных кредитов в Азербайджане вырос более чем на 17%

    Latest News

    11:52
    Photo

    Azerbaijani officials visit Khojaly memorial

    Domestic policy
    11:35

    Türkiye's Defense Ministry marks Khojaly genocide anniversary

    Region
    11:34

    Nikol Pashinyan: Armenia has no plans to close Russian military base in Gyumri

    Region
    11:26

    President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of Khojaly Genocide Memorial

    Domestic policy
    11:18

    Overdue loans in Azerbaijan reach nearly 558M manats

    Finance
    11:18

    Pashinyan hoping for EU assistance in creating infrastructure on border with Türkiye

    Region
    11:16

    Orban urges Zelenskyy to ensure operation of Druzhba oil pipeline

    Other countries
    11:00

    Turkish Foreign Ministry: Atrocities committed in Khojaly remain shameful stain on conscience of humanity

    Region
    10:58

    Azerbaijan's banks post 80M manats in January profit

    Finance
    All News Feed