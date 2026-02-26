Overdue loans in Azerbaijan reach nearly 558M manats
Finance
- 26 February, 2026
- 11:18
As of February 1, 2025, the volume of overdue loans in Azerbaijan amounted to 557.5 million manats ($327.9 million), a 6.3% increase compared to January 1, according to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
The amount of non-performing loans has grown by 17.35% over the past year.
By the end of January, the share of overdue loans in the total loan portfolio stood at 1.7%. This figure was 1.6% at the end of last year and 1.6% at the end of January last year.
