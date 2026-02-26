Hakan Fidan: Türkiye to continue to stand by Azerbaijan's side
Region
- 26 February, 2026
- 16:17
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has shared a post commemorating the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy, Report informs.
"On the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy, we honor with deep sorrow the memory of our Azerbaijani brothers and sisters who became innocent victims of those tragic events. The pain of brotherly Azerbaijan resonates in our hearts and remains our shared pain. Türkiye will continue to stand by Azerbaijan, guided by the principle of 'One Nation, Two States,'" the minister wrote on X.
