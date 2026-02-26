Azerbaijan cuts kerosene imports by 70%

Azerbaijan imported 6,598 tons of kerosene fuel (excluding jet fuel) worth $10.51 million last year, Report informs, citing data from the State Statistical Committee.

This represents a 45% decrease in value terms and a 70% drop in volume compared to 2024.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan imported 6,241 tons of kerosene worth $9.52 million from Belgium, up 37% in value and 41% in volume year-on-year. Imports from China totaled 166 tons worth $384,000, marking an 18-fold increase in value and a 28-fold rise in volume.

Switzerland supplied 76.23 tons worth $199,000, reflecting a sharp increase compared to the previous year. Imports from South Korea amounted to 71 tons valued at $140,000, while the United States exported 7.2 tons worth $61,000 to Azerbaijan.

For the first time in the past 14 years, Azerbaijan also imported kerosene from Austria, purchasing 0.01 tons worth $500.

In 2024, 69.4% of the 21,871 tons of kerosene imported into Azerbaijan originated from Turkmenistan.