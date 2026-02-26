Luxembourg commemorates victims of Khojaly tragedy

Luxembourg honored the memory of the victims of the Khojaly tragedy at an event organized by the Luxembourg-Azerbaijan Friendship Association, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani embassies in Belgium, Luxembourg, and the EU.

The ceremony began with a minute of silence in memory of the innocent victims of the bloody massacre of civilians in Khojaly 34 years ago.

One of the most horrific chapters in the history of modern Azerbaijan occurred on the night of February 25-26, 1992, when Armenian armed forces, supported by the 366th Motorized Rifle Regiment, attacked the sleeping town, killing 613 civilians, including women, children, and the elderly. Hundreds were wounded, over a thousand were taken captive, and the fate of 150 remains unknown.

Opening the event, Seymur Ahmadov, chairman of the Azerbaijan-Luxembourg Friendship Association (LuxAz), emphasized that the Khojaly tragedy left a deep mark on the memory of the Azerbaijani people. He emphasized the importance of restoring historical justice and spoke of the need to instill in future generations the values ​​of peace and human life.

According to Emin Rustamov, first secretary of the Azerbaijani Embassy, ​​the "Justice for Khojaly!" campaign is of great importance for justice and international recognition of the tragedy. It was initiated in 2008 by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and has since received support in dozens of countries. To date, the parliaments and legislative bodies of more than 20 countries have adopted resolutions and statements recognizing the Khojaly tragedy, Rustamov noted.

A documentary film about the Khojaly tragedy, "13," was shown to those gathered, a photo exhibition was presented in the hall, and a memorial service was held.

The commemorative event was attended by employees of the Azerbaijani Embassy and members of the Azerbaijani community living in Luxembourg.