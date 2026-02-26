Georgia FM backs Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization efforts

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Georgia positively assesses the process of normalization between Azerbaijan and Armenia with US support and is ready to contribute to it, Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili said, Report informs via GPB.

    She noted that the recent visit of US Vice President JD Vance to Armenia and Azerbaijan was aimed at supporting the peace process in the South Caucasus region.

    Bochorishvili also commented on reports about the possible exclusion of Georgia from regional projects.

    "When we talk about the role of our region, mainly referring to the Middle Corridor, and Georgia's importance in this context, it is unthinkable to underestimate Georgia's role. This is impossible, no matter how hard anyone tries. No one excludes the existence of alternative routes [the TRIPP project], and there is nothing wrong with that, but not mentioning Georgia is incorrect. Georgia is the only country with access to the sea, and that alone is enough to understand that its role cannot be underestimated," she stressed.

    Touching upon relations between Tbilisi and Washington, the minister said Georgia remains open to consultations.

    "We expect a review of relations that will allow both countries to return to a strategic partnership based on mutual respect and equality. We anticipate consultations between Georgia and the United States and hope to overcome the difficult legacy left in our relations by the Biden administration," Bochorishvili added.

    Boçorişvili: Gürcüstanı regional layihələrdən kənarlaşdırmaq mümkün deyil
    Бочоришвили: Грузия - неотъемлемая часть процессов на Южном Кавказе

