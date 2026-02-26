Newcastle United F.C. vs Qarabag FK ranks fourth in Champions League play-off attendance
- 26 February, 2026
- 15:47
The second-leg UEFA Champions League play-off match between Newcastle United F.C. and Qarabag FK ranked fourth among the most attended games of the stage.
According to Report, 50,068 fans watched the match from the stands.
The highest attendance was recorded at the match between Real Madrid CF and S.L. Benfica (2–1), which drew 76,745 spectators. Second place went to Inter Milan vs FK Bodø/Glimt (1–2) with 70,441 fans, while third place was taken by Atlético Madrid vs Club Brugge KV, attended by 66,756 spectators.
Qarabag lost the away match 2–3.
