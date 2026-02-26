Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Azerbaijan, Switzerland discuss prospects for broad cooperation

    Foreign policy
    • 26 February, 2026
    • 15:08
    Azerbaijan, Switzerland discuss prospects for broad cooperation

    Azerbaijan and Switzerland discussed prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in the economic sphere, the Swiss Embassy in Baku posted on Facebook, Report informs.

    "An engaging Swiss Business Lunch in Baku yesterday!

    Ambassador Thomas Stähli brought together leaders from Swiss companies such as Buhler Group, Mediterranean Shipping Company, SGS global, Sika Azerbaijan, Schindler Group, Laufen, Everllence Switzerland, Prime Light, iCsquared GmbH and VMF for an inspiring exchange.

    Special guest Elshad Nasirov, Vice President of SOCAR, shared insights into the company"s journey, its green agenda and future-driven innovations.

    Swiss companies highlighted new opportunities, ongoing projects and areas for deeper cooperation - showing how Swiss business growth supports Azerbaijan's economic diversification and export ambitions.

    Ambassador Stähli also previewed upcoming bilateral engagements and major events, including Switzerland"s contribution to the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) and sustainable urban development.

    A productive lunch to engage, collaborate and plan ahead!" reads the post.

