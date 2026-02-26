Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Azerbaijan discusses Middle Corridor potential with Georgia and Türkiye

    Infrastructure
    26 February, 2026
    • 16:20
    Azerbaijan discusses Middle Corridor potential with Georgia and Türkiye

    Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye have discussed the realization of the Middle Corridor's potential, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X, Report informs.

    "During the Georgia–Azerbaijan–Türkiye Business Forum, we reviewed opportunities to strengthen economic integration among our countries and further enhance the effectiveness of our partnership.

    In the context of strengthening regional connectivity, we highlighted strategic priorities, including the efficient use of energy resources, unlocking the full potential of the Middle Corridor, improving digital transit infrastructure, expanding our export capabilities, and sustaining the dynamic development of trade relations.

    Attracting investment into supply chains and fostering greater synergy among business communities remain among our key priorities, supporting the formation of a sustainable regional economic ecosystem," reads the post.

