ADB invites Azerbaijani students for internships

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has opened the application process for its 2026 internship program for students pursuing master's and doctoral degrees in its member countries, including Azerbaijan, Report informs referring to the ADB.

The application period for master's and doctoral students will be open until March 16.

The program is based on research-based tasks that address the Bank's current operational needs. A project-oriented approach allows interns to make a significant contribution from the very beginning of their training. Participation in the internship provides the opportunity to gain practical skills in a major international development organization.

Participants will gain global experience working in a multicultural environment, interacting with experts from more than 50 countries. Key requirements include a high level of English proficiency, citizenship of an ADB member country, and status as a master's or doctoral student at an accredited institution in the Bank's member country for the duration of the internship.

Candidates must be studying in one of more than 30 specializations related to ADB's activities. A professional experience of two to three years is desirable.

The initiative promotes research in politics and economics, as well as the exchange of experience with academia. It also helps identify promising professionals for future employment, the ADB noted.

All participants receive a stipend for the duration of their internship, unless otherwise stipulated by special agreements between individual universities and the ADB. Students are responsible for accommodation, transportation, meals, and a portion of their airfare. Comprehensive medical insurance, purchased prior to arrival in Manila for the entire duration of their stay, is mandatory.

The Bank will reimburse a limited portion of airfare costs if travel is required between the internship location and an approved departure point (e.g., a place of study). Most programs are conducted at the organization's headquarters in Manila, Philippines, but representative offices may also have vacancies for interns (locations are specified in specific announcements), the financial institution stated in a statement.

The internship program is scheduled to begin in June and will last 8-12 weeks in Manila.

More information is available at: https://www.adb.org/work-with-us/careers/internship-program

Azerbaijan has been a member of ADB since 1999. During this period, the bank has invested approximately $5.6 billion in the country, including $4.4 billion in the public sector and $1.2 billion in the private sector. The largest financing areas are transport ($1.5 billion) and energy ($1.7 billion).

As part of the new partnership strategy, ADB is prepared to invest up to $2.5 billion in Azerbaijan.

ADB was established in 1966 and is headquartered in Manila. The bank brings together 69 member countries, 50 of which are from the Asia-Pacific region.