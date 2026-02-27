Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide

    Azerbaijan and Ethiopia to cooperate within COP32 framework

    Foreign policy
    • 27 February, 2026
    • 13:56
    Azerbaijan and Ethiopia to cooperate within COP32 framework

    Azerbaijan and Ethiopia will cooperate within the framework of the thirty-second session of the United Nations (UN) Climate Conference (COP32), Report informs.

    On February 27, in the presence of President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia Gedion Timothewos signed the "Agreement on Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia in the Field of Defense" and the "Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Organization of the Thirty-Second Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP32) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change."

    COP29 was held in Baku in 2024. The 30th session took place in Brazil last year. Türkiye will host COP31 this year, while the 32nd session of the Climate Conference will be held in Ethiopia next year.

    Azerbaijan Ethiopia COP32 COP29 Brazil Turkiye
    Azərbaycan və Efiopiya COP32 çərçivəsində əməkdaşlıq edəcək
    Азербайджан и Эфиопия будут сотрудничать в рамках COP32

    Latest News

    14:03

    Sec.-Gen. of Italian Energy Council: Co-op with Azerbaijan strengthens energy supply security

    Energy
    13:56

    Azerbaijan and Ethiopia to cooperate within COP32 framework

    Foreign policy
    13:48

    Kazakh, Serbian presidents hold talks in Astana

    Region
    13:45

    Azerbaijan adds 167 threats to cybersecurity catalogue

    ICT
    13:37

    Horadiz-Aghband railway project nears completion

    Infrastructure
    13:30

    About dozen FBI staff who worked on Trump documents case fired over 2 days

    Other countries
    13:23

    President Ilham Aliyev holds expanded meeting with Ethiopian Prime Minister

    Foreign policy
    12:48

    Abiy Ahmed Ali: Ethiopia, Azerbaijan agreed to deepen partnership

    Foreign policy
    12:45

    Turkish Deputy Minister: Baku scientific conference vital for Turkic world

    Education and science
    All News Feed