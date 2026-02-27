Azerbaijan and Ethiopia to cooperate within COP32 framework

Azerbaijan and Ethiopia will cooperate within the framework of the thirty-second session of the United Nations (UN) Climate Conference (COP32), Report informs.

On February 27, in the presence of President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia Gedion Timothewos signed the "Agreement on Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia in the Field of Defense" and the "Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Organization of the Thirty-Second Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP32) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change."

COP29 was held in Baku in 2024. The 30th session took place in Brazil last year. Türkiye will host COP31 this year, while the 32nd session of the Climate Conference will be held in Ethiopia next year.